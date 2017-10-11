Brave woman becomes social media star by wrestling with shark

A woman’s brave antics went viral after footage showed her picking up a shark, wrestling with and before and throwing it back into the sea.

Melissa Hatheier, a Sydney real estate agent, encountered the child-sized Port Jackson shark swimming in an ocean pool.

She amazed onlookers by swimming alongside it before calmly lifting it out the pool, over and wall and dropping it into the sea.

The incident happened in Cronulla, south of Sydney in New South Wales, and was captured on video before with it posted on Cronulla Real Estate’s Facebook page.

The bottom-dweller Port Jackson shark is considered harmless to people.

Ms Hatheier told local media: “My mum swims there every morning with friends and they rang me saying there was a shark, so I ran down there. I saw it and it was just a little Port Jackson so I just thought I should chuck him out.

“He was pretty distressed and bumping into things, so I just followed him around for a bit. I just thought I would try and catch him. I just dived on him.

She added: “I thought, as long as I keep my hand near its fins it couldn’t bite me; I wouldn’t have grabbed it by the tail though. I wasn’t really scared but I wouldn’t have done it with a great white (shark).

“Surfing over the years, you know you see them all the time. They’re probably underneath you all the time.”

Ms Hatheier filmed the footage by celebrating.