Bookmaker calls Scott Brown a ‘horrible b*****d’ in Twitter mix-up

The atmosphere at Coral’s head office could be a little frosty today, after a tweet sent from the bookmaker’s official account branded Scott Brown a ‘horrible b*****d’ in a mix-up.

Referring to an incident between Brown and Malta defender Steve Borg, the bookmaker tweeted on Tuesday: “Malta defender Steven Borg has called Scott Brown a ‘horrible b*****d’ after a spitting row.

The tweet - now deleted - that was sent from the Coral Twitter account. Picture: Contributed

“Echoing the thoughts of everyone in football.”

However, it was actually Brown who accused Borg of spitting on him during Scotland’s 2-0 win over Malta on Monday night.

The Scotland captain said after the game: “[Borg] did spit on me, he is a horrible b*****d.

“He put his hand up to apologise but I managed to keep my head. He is a horrible b*****d but the main thing was getting the three points.”

Some Celtic fans have already stated that they will now boycott Coral and place their bets elsewhere as a result of the error.