‘Black ice cream’ takes New York by storm

A social media storm has erupted after a New York dessert shop began selling black ice cream.

Instagram has been flooded with snaps of the charcoal flavoured treat, which is described as tasting like chocolate with an undertone of charcoal.

Apparently the black ice cream tastes a bit like chocolate, but with charcoal undertones. Yum? Picture: Hemedia

The unique ice cream is made using the charred remains of a coconut shell which are then mixed with coconut flakes, coconut milk and coconut cream.

It’s gone on sale at the Little Damage ice cream parlour in Los Angeles, US.

The sweet treat even comes in a black waffle cone for a full ‘Gothic’ effect - but for those not completely ready to join the dark side, colourful toppings can also be added.

On Facebook, Cob Still reviewed the shop saying, “Definitely worth the drive. Never had soft-serve ice cream remotely that good!”

Kerry Harrington agreed and added: “Amazing ice cream with really innovative flavors (Almond charcoal is my favorite) and such a cute store!”

The original flavour is Almond Charcoal, but the shop is experimenting with other dark ice creams like Black Roses.

On its website, the family-owned shop describes the ice cream as “sinfully hard to resist”.

It says: “We invest in premium ingredients to craft our savory treats that will have you coming back for more.

“Lactose-intolerant and vegan friends rejoice- we want everyone to be able to enjoy the fruits of our labor, so we also carry vegan flavors.

“Served in our made-to-order waffle cones, it’ll be sinfully hard to resist this wicked treat.”

Japan has previously tried the dark trend after selling black sesame ice cream, whicih has a nutty taste.