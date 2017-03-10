Barcelona fans comeback roar recorded on Richter Scale

Barcelona fans literally made the earth move at the Nou Camp when Sergi Roberto’s dramatic late goal saw them claim a remarkable win over Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

Roberto scored five minutes into stoppage time to complete a 6-1 win on the night as Barca, who trailed 4-0 after the first leg, progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with one of football’s greatest-ever comebacks.

The roar and celebrations from Barcelona’s fans was recorded on the Richter scale - a measurement used to record earthquakes - at the Jaume Almera Institute of Earth Sciences (ICTJA-CSIC), which is 500 metres away from the stadium.

Barcelona’s second and third goals nudged the centre’s recordings slightly before the match-winning goal measured one on the Richter scale - making it a microearthquake.

The tremors were unlikely to be felt by people on the ground but are registered on seismographs.

Researcher Jordi Diaz told AS.com: “As the end of the game approached, everything changed. With the sixth goal, there is the greatest earthquake of its type recorded at ICTJA-CSIC.”