Artist turns Tunnock’s wrappers into dinosaurs

An illustrator who worked for the Wallace and Gromit animators has wowed the web with his collection of dinosaurs - made entirely from Tunnock’s biscuit wrappers.

Henry St Leger, 33, started making miniature animals and men out of foil Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer wrappers as a child with his brother.

The artist has turned his childhood passion into an impressive art form, with his collection of dinosaurs which he calls “Wrapper Raptors”.

Henry is a freelance illustrator with a background in animation doing storyboarding, concept art and character design for various companies.

He’s done work for Aardman Animations, Arthur Cox, and the BBC natural history department to name but a few.

Henry, who has catalogued the creatures on his Wrapper Raptors blog, said: “Dinosaurs have always been a fascination of mine, especially as a kid, so it seemed like the right fit.

“As an adult I now try to test my knowledge on dinosaurs and not make the same one twice. That’s how nerdy this has gotten.

“They’re all based on real dinosaurs and I have to do a little research online now as my it has gone well beyond my somewhat rusty childhood knowledge.”

Bristol-based Henry only ever uses wrappers from Tunnocks biscuits, which he says are perfect for the purpose.

He explained: “It’s got a kind of half-paper half-foil quality that holds its shape and is satisfying to use.”

Over the years he estimates he has made hundreds of the impressive creatures, which he says take about as long to make as the biscuit takes to eat.

“I doubt I’ll ever get sick of eating Tunnocks Caramel Wafers,” he said.

“The blog gives the impression that I have several a day however I go through phases of having them and that’s when I get more prolific.”

Are there any more creatures on the cards?

“I’m happy making dinosaurs at the moment but you never know what might inspire a new creation,” he said.