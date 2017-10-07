Ally McCoist: I would have refused to wear pink for Scotland

Scotland legend Ally McCoist has hit out at Scotland’s decision to wear pink in their crucial Hampden park qualifier against Slovakia which they won 1-0.

The kit situation, bizarrely, brought about much talk in the build-up to the must-win match on Thursday night, which Scotland deservedly won thanks to Martin Skrtel’s late own goal.

However, it was required due to a potential clash with Slovakia’s kits with their white kit clashing with the white on the sleeves of the home shirt, while their reverse top is blue which was also unsuitable.

Yet, that didn’t stop McCoist criticising the kit on talkSPORT.

“I would possibly have refused, I have to be honest with you.

“We’re at home, Slovakia playing in white so therefore why can’t we put our blue strips on?

Franco Baresi is closed down by Stuart McCall during the World Cup qualifier at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Picture: Mike Hewitt /Allsport

“It was the only side of the whole evening for me, was watching us play in that strip. And this is coming from a man who used to put on some pretty poor and average strips in years gone by.

“But that has to go.”

Pictures, however, emerged of McCoist modelling Scotland’s salmon pink change shirt, which was introduced in 1993, worn for the first time in a 3-1 defeat to Italy in Rome during qualification for the World Cup to be held in the USA the following year.

It as retained until 1995.