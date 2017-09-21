Alastair Campbell recalls plan for Old Firm ‘peace process’ game

Former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell has revealed that he once suggested Rangers and Celtic take part in a friendly wearing the other team’s shirts - in a bid to boost the Northern Ireland peace process.

Campbell, who served as Tony Blair’s spokesman as well as Downing Street’s director of communications, was speaking on talkSPORT’s Hawksbee and Jacobs show when he made the somewhat stunning revelation, The Sun reports.

Peace hopes: Alastair Campbell. Picture: Robert Perry

Campbell said: “During the peace process, I thought of the idea of arranging a friendly match between Rangers and Celtic, and having them wearing each others’ shirt.

“That idea lasted about five seconds.”

It is understood that Campbell was hopeful of targeting the large swathes of support for both Celtic and Rangers in Northern Ireland.

Last week former Labour prime minister Blair admitted he had been ‘obsessed’ with the creation of a British league, in a bid to keep the UK together following devolution.