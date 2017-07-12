Aeroplane passenger checks in single can of beer on flight

An Australian man who checked in a solitary can of beer for an internal flight is celebrating - after his booze made it safely to the destination.

Dean Stinson, who was travelling from Melbourne to Perth on Qantas flight QF777 on July 8, told Unilad that his friend - who works at Melbourne Airport - had given him the idea.

Stinson said: “[We] were wondering what I could check as luggage and get away with - a single deodorant can was another idea - but the beer can was way more iconic so I went with that.

“Honestly the thought of a single can of export making its way down the baggage carousel was too good to pass up so I thought I’d give it a whirl.”

Stinson revealed that, while the idea for the stunt may have formulated under the influence, the ‘execution was done sober’.

He admitted that he wasn’t sure if the soitary can would make it to Perth, adding: “I half-expected to find it empty, but if it didn’t turn up I’d have filed a lost luggage report.”

A Qantas Airbus A330 similar to the one Dean Stinson was travelling on. Picture: Contributed

A video posted by Stinson on his Facebook page shows the can on the baggage carousel with the caption ‘IT MADE IT’.

The beer - Emu Export - is reportedly ‘huge in Western Australia’. Ironically one of its (many) colloquial names is ‘flightless bird’.

A spokesperson for Qantas told the New York Times: “It did happen. Someone’s checked something in. To be honest, we don’t want to encourage people to do this.

“This guy’s done it, and he’s won the internet for the day. We’re quite happy to move on,” the spokesperson added.