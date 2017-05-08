Aberdeen students go viral after pineapple prank dupes gallery

Two Aberdeen students caused a social media storm after they appeared to successfully pass off a pineapple as a piece of art at a gallery.

Ruairi Gray, 22, and friend Lloyd Jack, 22 put the £1 fruit on display at a Robert Gordon University exhibition to trick people into believing that it was a work of art.

The duo were then “shocked” when they returned a couple of days later to find their pineapple had been moved into a glass display case.

Mr Gray told MailOnline: “I saw an empty art display stand and decided to see how long it would stay there for, or if people would believe it was art.

“I came in later and it had been put in a glass case – it’s the funniest thing that has happened all year

“Art is never something I had considered but I’m hoping for an honorary degree now,” Mr Gray, a Business Information student joked.

The prank has gained much attention online with over 1,000 people sharing the photos and over 4,000 liking Mr Jack’s tweet.

Natalie Kerr, who organised the Look Again exhibition, told the Press and the Journal, “we were moving the exhibition, and came back after ten minutes and it was in this glass case.

“It’s a bit of a mystery, the glass is pretty heavy and would need two or three people to move it,” said the cultural assistant, who claims to be allergic to the fruit.

Ms Kerr added: “It’s still there now – we decided to keep it because it’s keeping with the playful spirit of this commission.”