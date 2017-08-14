534 Peter Pans gather at home of JM Barrie to set world record

A crowd of 534 Peter Pans gathered at the hometown of his creator J. M. Barrie to set a Guinness World Record.

They had to meet strict costume criteria including green tights, a sword and a peaked cap which had to stay on for the five-minute duration of the bid.

More than 500 individuals turned up to help set the record. Picture: Kim Cessford

Eight people were disqualified for dress code infringements in the event at Kirriemuir, Angus, on Saturday.

The bid, in aid of Cancer Research UK, if ratified officially, will smash the current record of 289, set in Seffner, Florida, on 30 October 2015.

It was part of the 10th anniversary Relay, which is held by the charity every two years in Kirriemuir.

Almost 700 people participating in 46 teams took part in the Relay at Kirriemuir showfield, an event packed with poignancy as families remember loved ones they have lost to cancer, celebrate those who have overcome the disease, and support others battling through their journey against it.

Kirrie Relay chair Keith Hopkins took on the role of Captain Hook to keep the plethora of Pans in line and ensure every record bid participant met the strict costume criteria.

The event’s army of volunteers was assisted by Angus Provost and Kirriemuir Councillor Ronnie Proctor, as well as Angus South MSP Graeme Dey, who acted as independent adjudicators.

Rhona Guild of the Relay for Life committee said the idea which had started as a party conversation had generated a huge local response, both in the weeks leading up to Relay and throughout the weekend’s 24-hour fundraiser.

“It was a really spectacular thing to see when there were more than 500 Peter Pans all packed in together, all doing a Mexican wave,” said Rhona.

“It’s been really wonderful, every one of our Relays has been fantastic but we wanted to make sure the tenth anniversary one was special and to have hopefully brought the record home to Kirriemuir where it belongs is just amazing.”

Relay chair Keith Hopkins said: “A fantastic amount of money has been raised since we started the and we are sure we will have an amazing figure again this year, but for us what is most important is that people come to have fun.

“There have been a lot of tears, but so much laughter as well and the sight of all those Peter Pans was just wonderful. This has been our best yet.”