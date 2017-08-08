£250k car missing from Switzerland ‘found in London’

A £250,000 Lamborghini supercar which vanished from a Swiss rental company has been ‘miraculously’ found - in a London shipping container bound for Africa.

The black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder disappeared when a well dressed Irish woman in her 40s drove it 600 miles from Zurich to London, the rental company say.

Managing director of Scheiwiller Automotive Luxury Car Rental Adriano Scheiwiller said the supercar was found by a private investigator earlier this month.

The car, which has a top speed of 201mph, was due to be shipped from the UK to West Africa with other cars including an Audi.

Adriano said: “The Lamborghini was on the way to West Africa and was found before shipping, it’s a miracle my investigator found it.

“It could have been gone if more time had passed.

“He knew my car from the media reports, it was an absolute coincidence and it was in the same container as the Audi.”

The car went missing on July 14 when the woman with Irish identity card claimed to be driving it to Strasbourg for a meeting then back to Zurich.

But the car was later tracked driving from Switzerland to London via Dover and two days later the supercar was seen on Park Lane.

At 5pm that Sunday a GPS tracker showed it parked at an IKEA car park in Tottenham, north London after the marathon journey.

When the car went missing Adriano said: “She looked well-groomed and had luggage, she said she wanted to attend a meeting in Strasbourg.

“Instead of returning she headed for London, the GPS had betrayed her, she showed how she was shipping the car to Calais and transported it to England.

“It has already been spotted in London.”

He added: “It is a big loss and I hope the insurance company will pay out. The British police have done nothing yet, the phone for this woman no longer works.

“We are offering 5,000 Swiss francs to whomever finds the vehicle, it’s a big loss.”

Before the car allegedly went missing the driver left a deposit of 2,500 Swiss francs - around £2,000 - and the identity card.

The company believe the ID card shown by the driver was fake and offered a reward of 10,000 Swiss francs to anyone who was able to help him find a car.