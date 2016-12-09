Obituary: The Hon Margaret Rhodes, Woman of the Bedchamber to the Queen Mother

The Hon Margaret Rhodes was the Queen’s first cousin, a life-long friend and one of her most trusted confidantes, serving as a bridesmaid at Princess Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 and attending her Coronation in 1953.

Born into the Scottish aristocracy, she spent a lifetime in and around royalty and as the niece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who affectionately called her her “third daughter”, and as Woman of the Bedchamber, appointed in 1991, was at her aunt’s bedside when she passed away in March, 2002.

Many years later, with the help of Tom Corby, Margaret wrote her memoirs, The Final Curtsey (2011), which became an unexpected best seller. Perhaps it was her candour, the charming anecdotes, personal photographs and the public’s thirst “to gain an unparalleled insight into the private life of the British monarchy,” as well as her home, which “was run in the style of Downton Abbey” that pricked the imagination.

Whatever the attraction, her publishers were caught out by its unprecedented public appeal and success with demand initially outstripping supply.

Over the years, she appeared on a number of documentaries about the Queen’s life and, although a delight to interview, became known for her honest and direct answers, sometimes viewed as a little too honest and direct by one or two of the Royals.

Before the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, she told the BBC, the duchess, then known as Kate Middleton, had “been totally accepted by the nation as a future queen” but added “it’s just a family wedding”.

At the height of the excitement generated before the imminent birth of Prince George in 2013, she was asked if she was excited. “Not wildly,” came the reply. “Everybody has babies.”

Margaret was also very vocal on the matter of the Queen abdicating in the future. She had reaffirmed her view that Her Majesty will never abdicate many times, most recently in a documentary about the Queen turning 90. She declared, “She has made it perfectly clear that through age there is no possible danger of her abdicating in favour of her son. I think she feels that the vows she made on her Coronation were ones that she wants to fulfil to the nth degree. And I think during those things she vowed to act as Queen for as long as she lived”.

Born in Upper Brook Street, central London, in 1925, Margaret Elphinstone was the youngest of five children to the 16th Lord Elphinstone, of the Scottish peerage, and his wife, Lady Mary Bowes-Lyon, second daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, and sister to the Queen Mother.

From an early age, the Elphinstone and Strathmore family history was at the core of her learning. Her Strathmore mother was descended from the family of Robert the Bruce and, as legend had it, from Macbeth.

Much of her early childhood was spent at Carberry Tower, the Elphinstone seat near Musselburgh, outside Edinburgh, where Mary, Queen of Scots surrendered in 1567. With only ten months separating the girls in age, Margaret and the then Princess Elizabeth were frequent playmates, riding ponies, imaginary and real, and picnicking during summer holidays at Balmoral.

Aged 15, Margaret was in Crathie Kirk with the princesses when war was declared on Germany on 3 September, 1939, and recalled that “it was impossible not to dream of adventure and derring-do.” She learned to shoot and on one occasion tried to down a German Messerschmitt with her .22 rifle – it flew off unscathed.

She completed a secretarial course in Oxford before joining the WRNS. Soon after, she was moved to MI6 where she worked in an office euphemistically called “Passport Control” near St James’s Park, which co-ordinated secret agents in the Near East. Every morning she read reports from British spies around the world. She had learned about Germany’s race for nuclear weapons being conducted at their heavy water plant in Norway, and of the Peenemünde Research Centre on the Baltic Coast, where the Germans were developing their secret V2 rockets. She still, however, saw the princesses regularly as she and her younger brother, also working at MI6, “lodged” at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

In her memoir, she recalled going out with Princess Elizabeth, to celebrate VE Day anonymously among the crowds in London. She described the night as “a Cinderella moment in reverse”.

In November 1947, Margaret was one of eight bridesmaids at Princess Elizabeth’s wedding. Shortly afterwards, while working for the European Movement Margaret met Denys Gravenor Rhodes, who had served with the Rifle Brigade, fighting in North Africa and Italy. Although already married to actress Rachel Gurney with whom he had a daughter, they lived apart. After being granted an annulment, she married the “attractive pauper” in July 1950 at St Margaret’s, Westminster, with the King and Queen in attendance and Princess Margaret as one of the bridesmaids.

The couple set up home in Devon, where Denys farmed and wrote novels, the most notable of which was The Syndicate, which was adapted into a 1968 film. When Denys was diagnosed with cancer, the Queen offered the couple the Garden House in Windsor Great Park in order to be closer to London for treatment. “Could you bear to live in suburbia?” the Queen asked.

Margaret accepted but Denys died a few months later in 1981. She remained there for the rest of her days. She once described the gesture as one of the Queen’s “many, many kindnesses”In 1991, she was invited to join the royal household as an extra Woman of the Bedchamber, a mixture of lady-in-waiting and companion, to the Queen Mother, and in 2002 was appointed as a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, an honour in the personal gift of the Queen. In the final weeks, Margaret would go round with bunches of daffodils and other early spring flowers for lunch with the Queen Mother at Royal Lodge, the meal being served at a card table in the drawing room. She spent as much time as possible with her ailing aunt, and was at her bedside when she died at Easter in 2002. The next morning she went to Queen Elizabeth’s bedroom to pray, and in farewell dropped her a final curtsey.

Margaret’s grief was briefly assuaged when she was asked to register her aunt’s death. Right, what was the husband’s occupation?” asked a fierce lady registrar. “King”, she replied, feeling that the Queen Mother might have enjoyed that. Later she spent some time sorting the Queen Mother’s papers on behalf of the Queen and deciding what should be deposited in the Royal Archives.

Her many television appearances on documentaries about the Queen’s life were sanctioned by the monarch, who never gives interviews. The cousins remained extraordinarily close and continued to take tea together every Sunday after church when the Queen was in Windsor.

Margaret died after a short illness and is survived by two daughters, Victoria and Annabel, and two sons, Michael and Simon, who is a member of the Royal Company of Archers (the Queen’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland).

Martin Childs