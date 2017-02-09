Obituary: Sir Ilay Campbell of Succoth, heraldist

Sir Ilay Campbell of Succoth, 7th Bt, heraldist, bookplate expert and owner of a wild garden. Born: 29 May 1927, in Edinburgh. Died: 2 January 2017, at Crarae, Argyll, aged 89.

Sir Ilay Campbell of Succoth, who has died in his 90th year, was the doyen of Scottish bookplate collectors, and a world authority on the subject. He wrote widely on the subject, while his magisterial work, Scottish Bookplates, written with the late Brian Lee North, shows the extent of his considerable erudition, and remains a standard work for anyone interested in Scottish heraldry and genealogy, as well as bookplates.

Sir Ilay’s knowledge was built up from childhood. The latent heraldist aged five was once found in the nursery designing coats-of-arms for his dogs. His profundity dealt with centuries-old bookplates printed from carved wood to the introduction of copper, then steel from the 19th century. He delighted in modern bookplate designers and their methods, and readily embraced computer art.

His writings on bookplates (he termed them “ex libris”), particularly those of the wider Campbell family, were not merely from a mere bookplate perspective, but from the human angle. He delighted in bringing people alive, believing in the maxim: “People do not have bookplates without books, and with books comes so much more.”

He would lace such an apparently dry subject with humour. Puzzled by a heraldic charge showing an annulet with three spokes each in triple connected to a hub, and all in colour, he listed it as “a Morris Minor steering wheel Proper”.

Ilay Mark Campbell was educated at Eton, attaining the distinction at Christ Church, Oxford of graduating twice, the second time with a master’s degree in 1970. He was named after the first baronet, Sir Ilay, born 1734, the distinguished Scottish advocate, judge and politician, and whose lineage came from Campbells of Ardkinglas via Campbells of Reroch. John Campbell, 3rd laird of Succoth, registered his Campbell arms in 1672. His grandson Archibald Campbell married Margaret, heiress of John Wallace of Ellerslie in 1731. Wallace of Ellerslie is the family from whom Sir William Wallace sprang.

The family estate at Crarae on Loch Fyne, just south of Inveraray, was Sir Ilay’s home throughout his long life, and when he succeeded his father, 6th baronet Captain Sir George Campbell, in 1967, he also took over the world-famous Crarae garden, a wild setting in a glen on the lower slopes of Beinn Glas.

Established by Sir Ilay’s grandmother, the garden owed development to Ilay’s father Sir George. More than 400 varieties of rhododendron flourish there, along with shallow-rooting plantsplants from Korea, China and Tibet which enjoy thin acid soil.

Drifts of a single species were planted en masse, with the result that the garden, along with conifers, broad-leafs and shrubs, was best seen in autumn.

Exorbitant maintenance costs were to some extent ameliorated by a charitable trust set up by Sir Ilay, but the constant problem of the garden reverting to wilderness brought Sir Ilay to head a “Crarae in Crisis” campaign, raising some £1.5 million, and so allowing the National Trust for Scotland to take over the garden in 2002.

But bookplates and heraldry drove Sir Ilay. At 15, he started collecting bookplates, amassing some 4,000. An active member of the Heraldry Society of Scotland, he lectured on bookplates there in 1992, wryly remarking that his lifetime interest “cost me nothing. Most of my acquisitions come to me gratis.”

In a 45-minute lecture peppered with his trademark asides, he defined a bookplate, related the history of it from the times of Caxton and Gutenberg, enthusing about the business of book collecting and how the heraldic bookplate came about.

Historian and genealogist he certainly was, but he bore a 20th-century eye to development of the art, and was greatly appreciative of the use of modern heraldic design in bookplates, particularly the work of Don Pottinger.

An acknowledged expert on antiques, Sir Ilay for nearly 30 years was known by Christie’s auction house as “our man in Scotland” , becoming chairman of Christie’s in Scotland for 18 years until 1996.

Deeply interested in architecture and built heritage, his many public appointments being a member of the Historic Buildings Council for Scotland, as well as convenor of the Church of Scotland Committee on Artistic Matters.

Sir Ilay is survived by Rohais, his wife of 55 years, daughters Cecilia and Candida, and grandchildren.

The baronetcy, created in 1808, had been entailed for succession in the male line only, and now becomes extinct.

GORDON CASELY