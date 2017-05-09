Obituary: Moray Watson, veteran actor well known for role in The Darling Buds of May

Moray Watson, actor. Born: 25 June, 1928 in Sunningdale. Died: 2 May, 2017, in London, aged 88

Veteran actor Moray Watson has died after a short illness, his family have confirmed.

The 88-year-old was well known for playing the part of the Brigadier in ITV drama The Darling Buds Of May alongside David Jason and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In a statement Zeta-Jones said: “Such sad news that the wonderful Moray has passed away. I have beautiful memories of working with him on The Darling Buds Of May.

“A true gentleman, we shall all miss him. He was and is a national treasure.”

A renowned stage actor, he won fans for his role as Trevor alongside lead Cary Grant in 1960 film The Grass Is Greener, and went on to play the part of Richard Lowe in 1960s soap Compact, as well as appearing in two episodes of Doctor Who in the 1980s.

The old Etonian, who completed national service in the Army, died in Hillingdon Hospital in London on Tuesday.

Author and presenter Gyles Brandreth led the tributes to his long-time friend, describing Mr Watson as “a gentleman” armed with a stash of witty anecdotes. “What was extraordinary about him was his versatility. From a soap like Compact, to making a movie alongside Cary Grant, Doctor Who and the Darling Buds – he really was a safe pair of hands, and a calming influence to have on stage and on set.

“But he was also tremendously funny. People loved him because, as a person, he was very witty, very droll.

“He had a fantastic sense of humour, and he would bring out these wonderfully amusing anecdotes – including an excellent impression he used to do of Cary Grant.

“He was also extremely kind to people, and he was in every sense a gentleman.

Mr Watson is survived by his son Robin, daughter Emma, and four grandchildren.His wife, American-born actress Pam Marmont, died in 1999.

A private funeral service is to follow, with a public memorial service to be confirmed at a later date.