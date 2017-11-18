Obituary: Lil Peep, American rapper

Rapper Lil Peep, a budding star whose emotional, downtrodden lyrics gained a cult following online, died of a suspected drug overdose on Wednesday night. He was 21.

Police in Tucson, Arizona, say Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, was found dead on his tour bus ahead of a scheduled concert in the city on Wednesday. The Pima County medical examiner’s office, which completed an autopsy on Thursday, said a drug overdose was the likely cause but toxicology results would take six to eight weeks.

Sarah Stennett, who runs First Access Entertainment, a company that previously worked with Ahr, said in a statement that she was “shocked and heartbroken”.

“He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming,” she said. “He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing.”

A Long Island native who relocated to Los Angeles, Ahr built his career on homemade mixtapes released online.

Millions of online listens led to the August release of his first full-length album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Part 1.

With tattoos covering his body and parts of his face and a shock of blond hair, Ahr’s striking appearance caught the fashion world’s attention. He made runway appearances for several labels in Europe and his ambitions in that realm rivaled his dreams for his rap career.

“I think the fashion world really needs me right now,” he told GQ in August.