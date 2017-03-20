Obituary: Kirkland Murdoch, keen golf and rugby player who was major figure in the Scottish legal system

Kirkland Baird Murdoch – lawyer, golfer and rugby player. Born, South Craig Farm, Ayrshire: 7 March, 1955. Died, Queen Elizabeth II University Hospital Glasgow: 11 March, 2017, aged 62

Kirk Murdoch, who has died after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, was not merely one of the giants of the Scottish legal field, he was a natural leader and one of the leading Scottish lawyers of his generation.

His father David was a farmer and Kirk was born on the Murdoch’s South Craigs Farm, between Hollybush and Drongan. However, when Kirk was five David and Jeanie moved their young family, Christine, Kirk and Jim, from the farm to the Hollybush Inn, which the family ran for nearly 20-years.

Kirk attended Ayr Grammar School, before going on to Ayr Academy, where he was Head Boy and captain of a First XV, which included in its back division future Scotland internationalist Steven Munro and B “cap” John Brown.

From Ayr Academy, Kirk went up to Edinburgh University to study law, but he maintained his link with the town by playing for Ayr Rugby Club, where he captained the First XV and played for the Glasgow District XV, the equivalent of today’s Glasgow Warriors.

He was never a showy player, but he was a superb captain – with natural authority – his players would have followed him anywhere.

His legal training helped him as a player after being sent off during a fiesty game with Haddington. At that time the SRU were clamping down on on-field indiscretions, six-month bans were not unknown, while ten-weeks was an average ban for a dismissal. KB Murdoch of Ayr, singularly got away with a one-game ban. Perhaps his 12-page written defence was a powerful plea in mitigation.

Kirk concentrated on commercial law. This shows perhaps the criminal bar lost a powerful advocate.

On graduating from University, he joined the Glasgow legal firm of McGrigor Donald, rising through the ranks to the role of managing/senior Partner in 1982. He played a major role in the expansion of McGrigor Donald beyond its traditional Glasgow base and in 2012 he was one of the architects and driving forces behind its merger with Pinsent Masons, becoming Scotland and Northern Ireland chairman and sitting on the firm’s main board.

He was a great people person, encouraging young lawyers and always enjoying meeting and getting to know new acquaintances. He was also a wise and accessible counsel to those around him.

Away from the law, Kirk maintained his link with Ayr Rugby Club in a liaison role, helping to attract better players to the club and playing his part in Ayr’s rise to its present lofty place in Scottish club rugby.

He was as at-home in the Millbrae clubhouse or any clubhouse for that matter, as he was in the corridors of legal power. As one life-long friend noted, “Kirk was as comfortable in Billy Bridges (a traditional old-style ‘man’s pub’ in Ayr) as he was in the salons of Edinburgh’s New Town”.

He golfed at Old Prestwick, Royal Troon and latterly at Archerfield. Like every self-respecting Ayrshireman, he knew his Burns and always maintained a relationship with Kyle, wherein he was born.

He was on the board of Ayr Renaissance, a body dedicated to championing the regeneration of the town centre and also on the board of the Beatson Oncology Centre.

He and his wife Julie, who pre-deceased him in 2010 had three children, Katie, Gins and Sandy, who survive him along with his partner Alison.

His funeral service will be held in Ayr St Columba’s Church, at 1pm tomorrow.

Matt Vallance