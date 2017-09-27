Obituary: Jan Triska, Czech actor who returned home after Velvet Revolution

Have your say

Jan Triska, actor. Born: 4 November, 1936 in Prague, Czech Republic. Died: 25 September, 2017 in Prague, aged 80

Jan Triska, an actor who moved to the United States after being banned by the Czechoslovak Communist regime, has died, more than a day after he fell from Prague’s iconic Charles Bridge. He was 80.

Triska died in Prague’s military hospital overnight due to injuries from Saturday’s fall, the circumstances of which are unclear.

Triska emigrated in 1977 after signing a human rights manifesto inspired by his close friend, dissident playwright Vaclav Havel.

He settled in Los Angeles and appeared in dozens of movies, including Ragtime and The People vs. Larry Flynt by his fellow Czech Milos Forman.

After the anti-Communist 1989 Velvet Revolution led by Havel, Triska regularly returned home to play in movies and theatre, including a leading role in The Elementary School, nominated for an Academy Award.