Obituary: David Duncan, artist and educator

David Duncan, artist and educator, former Principal Teacher, Kirkland High. Born: 23 August 1927 in Edinburgh. Died 29 April 2017 in Glenrothes, aged 89.

One of the earliest dramas in David Duncan’s life began with a fire which spread rapidly through his Edinburgh flat, where all his artwork was stored. He lost nearly every one of his paintings and drawings in that blaze, which apparently started in a frying pan in the kitchen.

A few pieces survived – a mural he had painted inside an Edinburgh restaurant, for example, but most of his creations had suddenly vanished. It isn’t necessary to be an artist to realise what an impact this must have had.

The theme of fire recurred in many of his paintings, in particular a bride running from flames, and a tree struck by lightning. The latter he re-painted over and over again, throughout his life. Not long after the fire, David experienced another shock, when his closest friend, fellow artist Harry Baird, died in a car accident.

An earlier blow had been a bout of rheumatic fever, which very nearly killed him and left him with a weakened heart. He often returned to this traumatic teenage experience, which had ended his ambition to become a geneticist, and prompted him to opt instead for a career in art. As a life-long declared atheist, one aspect of it which puzzled him was an apparent out-of-body experience.

David believed the illness had been caused by cooling down rapidly after getting too hot while playing rugby. Whatever the cause, it changed his life. He remained keenly interested in science, especially genetics, and to the end of his life, he was an avid reader of New Scientist. However, he was equally enthusiastic about art, and trained as an artist, graduating from Edinburgh Art College.

David’s interests were multi-disciplinary, encompassing art, science, mathematics, history and languages. He began learning Italian, with great enthusiasm, only in his sixties, and became accomplished enough to converse with locals during visits to Italy.

Whether affected by the loss of his artwork in the fire, or because of his sincere commitment to education, and what it could offer as a potential vehicle of transformation, David turned to teaching after graduating. At Hawick High, he met his future wife, Mary, and he enjoyed his time working at Perth Academy. However, he was drawn to the challenge of teaching in deprived areas. In such places, the need for art and education was perhaps greatest. He was therefore delighted to take on a position as Principal at Kirkland High in Methil, Fife.

David often spoke of the hurdles and rewards of working with children from backgrounds that were marred by economic, social and cultural poverty. Sometimes these young people had more enthusiasm for art than for other subjects and he found it enormously rewarding when, against all odds, such a pupil would “escape through the net”, perhaps by winning a place at a college or university, or gaining success in another way, despite their early disadvantages.

One former pupil, Scottish artist Robert Mach, is currently shortlisted for the John Ruskin Prize 2017.

Alongside commitments to teaching and his family of five children, David continued to paint. He also wrote and illustrated a children’s book, Cappy Coot, and designed a card game, United Nations.

Having an artistic father was an advantage to his family – he could carve a perfect steam train from a piece of cheddar cheese, or draw a cartoon on the condensation of a window to chase away bad dreams on long, dark winter nights.

David had a penetrating mind, an eye for detail and a strong sense of the visual, extending to a love of nature, gardens, and the night sky. Although he revered Leonardo da Vinci, he also loved the quiet stillness of Vermeer, and one of his favourite paintings was Rubens’ “A Study of a Head (Ambrose)” in the National Gallery in Edinburgh. He admired classical and Chinese art, the Renaissance, egg tempera and the sculpture and architecture of ancient Greece. His literary favourites included Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Lamplighter, Shakespeare and Charles Dickens, to name a few. Flowers, Scottish scenery, his childhood and nursery rhymes were some major sources of inspiration in his artworks. Mainly in early life, and after retirement, he was a traveller, visiting the USA, Canada, and Europe. He enjoyed diverse hobbies, from fly fishing, to opera, crossword puzzles to theatrical acting. With his family, he would go for long drives through the Scottish Highlands, and he loved walking and hiking, often reminiscing about wandering around Arthur’s Seat and Salisbury Crags as a boy.

David, who died after a short illness, is survived by his two sons, three daughters, three grandchildren, one of his two sisters, and several nephews and nieces. His wife, Mary, who was also an artist, as well as a school librarian, died in 2007.

CONTRIBUTED