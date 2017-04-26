Brian Sunners, capital graduate who emigrated to Canada

Brian Sunners, 84, of Lake Katrine, New York, died on 18 April in New York State, USA.

Brian was born in Liverpool, the son of the late Henry & Frances (nee Connolly) Sunners.

He grew up in the capital, where he attended Edinburgh University, obtaining a PhD in Chemistry.

In 1957, at Blackhall Church in Edinburgh, he married Anne. Upon completion of his Doctorate they moved to Ottawa, Canada. After two years, he was recruited by IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York, and spent 30 years working for IBM in various capacities.

Brian retired at the age of 59. He spent almost the next 20 years hiking, biking and travelling with a close-knit group of friends. He and his friend and companion, Angie, loved to visit exotic places. He truly enjoyed his retirement.

Brian is survived by his two children, Alan and Liz, and various family members,