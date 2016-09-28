OAP left ‘badly shaken’ after walking stick robbery

A vulnerable OAP was left “badly shaken” after three men robbed him of his walking stick.

The 65-year-old was walking on Craigmount Hill in Costorphine on Tuesday evening when he was approached by the trio.

After demanding money, they searched the man, which resulted in the theft of his keys and walking stick.

They then threw a brick through a nearby window, damaging a property, before leaving the scene.

The victim made his way his home where his family were waiting and contacted police. The incident took place at around 8.30pm.

The first two suspects are described as white men between the age of 18-22 and around 5ft 6” to 5ft 8” in height. The third suspect is described as a black man who was also between the age of 18-22 and around 5ft 6” to 5ft 8” in height.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Tait said: “This was a frightening and thuggish attack on a vulnerable man, who has been left badly shaken by this incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Craigmount Hill or North Bughtlin area on Tuesday, September 27, and either saw anything suspicious or recognises the description of the suspects, to come forward immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.