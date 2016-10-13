OAP jailed for catalogue of child sex abuse

A PENSIONER guilty of a catalogue of abuse against children has been locked up for 10 years.

A judge today told Kenneth Copland that his crimes had a “profound effect” on his victims.

The 67 year-old was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Copland had previously been convicted in Aberdeen of rape and nine charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour.

The accusations were said to have happened over a near 30 year period – ending in the early 90’s – involving nine girls and boys.

The abuse occurred at various different addresses in Aberdeen with one traumatised victim recalling how she was attacked “too many times”.

Lord Beckett today said Copland was guilty of “an appalling course of criminal conduct”.

The judge added: “You sexually abused children – for the most part, you were in a position of trust.

“Two were exceptionally vulnerable children. What you did has had profound and lasting effects.

“The gravity of the crimes means they have to be marked by a substantial custodial sentence.”

Copland – who had a previous sex offence conviction from the 1960s – showed no emotion as he was lead handcuffed to the cells.

