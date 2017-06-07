Nursery worker slashed by three women shouting ‘Allah’

A nursery worker was slashed in London after being attacked by three women who shouted “Allah”, her colleague has said.

The woman was set upon as she travelled to work at a nursery in Wanstead, north east London.

The colleague, who did not want to be named, said the victim had “three Asian girls behind her chanting the Koran, ‘Allah’”.

She added: “They pulled her to the ground, punched her, kicked her. One of them pulled out a knife and cut her arm from her wrist to her elbow.

“The police turned up, the ambulance cleaned her wounds up.”

Paul Ashmore, 31, a mixing and mastering engineer in South Woodford, said his fiancee and child were held on lockdown at Wanstead Church School, a 30-second walk from the incident.

He said his fiancee called him to say the school was not allowing anyone to leave “because there was a stabbing outside”, and added that the police did not know “where the persons who did it were”.

They were initially told it was gang-related, he said.

“My instant thought was to collect my fiancee and kid and get them to safety not knowing the full extent of what was happening. But I was thinking the worst.

“I instantly, after what has been happening regarding terrorists, thought the worst and informed her I will drive up to collect them,” Mr Ashmore said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said they were called at 9:36am on Wednesday to reports of an assault in Hermon Hill.

He said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a woman, aged in her 30s, with a slash wound. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

“She has been taken to an east London hospital as a precaution.

“The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival in an unknown direction.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

“Counter-terror officers are aware of the incident but it is not being treated as terrorism at this stage,” the Met spokesman added.