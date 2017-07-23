Number of zero hour contracts in Scotland falls

The number of Scots on zero-hours contracts has fallen, despite an overall increase across the UK.

Figures from the SNP show that 2,000 fewer Scots are on zero hours contracts now, compared to the same period last year.

The news comes despite an overall increase across the UK, with figures showing that the number of zero hour contracts rose by 101,000 in the last year.

Following the figures, the SNP is now calling on the UK government to devolve the power to ban zero-hour contracts where there is no “specific justification” for them, or when they are used to deny sick pay.

They also called for ‘cross party’ support on the issue.

Commenting on the issue George Adam MSP said: “Zero-hours contracts can and are being used to exploit workers; I have had numerous constituents contacting me about this punitive practice that needs curbed.

“Employees are too often denied regular or sufficient working hours or penalised for not being available to work. This is a root cause of poverty and has a negative knock-on effect in households and communities across the country.

“The SNP believes the exploitative use of these contracts - where there is no specific justification for their use or where they are used to deny giving workers the protections they are due - should be banned.

“Every worker should have appropriate rights and protections, including holiday and sick pay.

“The SNP has consistently argued for the full devolution of employment and equalities law, including minimum wage powers. If the Tories won’t take action at Westminster, we’ll get on with the job in the Scottish Parliament.

“Labour might talk big about workers’ rights but they helped stop Scotland gaining full powers on employment; they should now welcome these figures and work with the SNP to help deliver stronger workers’ rights and conditions in Scotland and across the UK.”