Number of female footballers in Scotland ‘doubles’ in 6 years

Figures show the number of female footballers in Scotland has more than doubled in the past six years as the women’s team play an opening match against England.

The figures, provided by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre, come ahead of the game in UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 finals.

The number of registered female players in the Scottish game, including girls playing Scottish Youth Football and Scottish schools, has leaped from 5,541 in 2011-12 to 12,885 in 2016-17.

National Coach Anna Signeul welcomed the news as the side embark on their Euro campaign.

SNP MSP Maree Todd added: “The number of women and girls playing football more than doubling in six years is really positive news for the game and for women’s sport in Scotland.

“The fact that we get this news today - when the nation looks forward to Scotland’s opening match v England in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 finals in The Netherlands - makes it even more worthy of celebrating.

“Regardless of the score today, or indeed the results in the other games versus Portugal and Spain - Anna Signeul and the Scottish women’s team are already big winners.

“This is the first major football competition that Scotland have qualified for and will be competing in since 1998, so this a great footballing success story for Scotland.”