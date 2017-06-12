Number of EU nurses applying to work in UK down by 96 per cent

The number of nurses from European Union countries registering to practice in the UK has plummeted by 96 per cent since the Brexit referendum, new figures have revealed.

Just 46 nurses from the EU registered in April - down from 1,304 in July last year. The figures, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act to the Nursing and Midwifery Council by the Health Foundation, showed that by September - two months after the vote - the number of new registrants had fallen to 344.

The organisation said that the UK has repeatedly used international recruitment as a stop gap measure to fill staffing shortages, and since 2008 the majority of international nurses registering in the UK have come from within the EU.

Anita Charlesworth, director of Research and Economics at the Health Foundation said: “The recruitment and retention of nurses is one of the biggest challenges facing health and social care.

“The drop in EU nurses registering to work in the UK could not be more stark – just 46 registered to work in the UK in April. Without EU nurses it will be even harder for the NHS and other employers to find the staff they need to provide safe patient care. The findings should be a wake-up call to politicians and health service leaders.”

She added: “Clearly action is needed to offset any further loss of EU nursing staff in the near future. But the overall shortage of 30,000 nurses is not a shortage caused by the Brexit vote. The chronic shortage of nurses is the result of years of short-term planning and cuts to training places. A sustainable, long-term approach to workforce planning is desperately needed.”