Notable reality TV appearances by politicians

After it was reported that Kezia Dugdale will be jetting off to the jungle, we take a look at other politicians who featured on reality TV.

Here are some of the most notable appearances:

Former politician and Strictly Star Ed Balls

The former Labour MP appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, and was the surprise hit of the series.

However, despite his crowd-pleasing, fun routines pulled off with gusto - including a salsa to Psy hit Gangnam Style - Balls did not manage to make the final, and was voted out in the 10th week.

The Labour leader recently appeared on the Channel 4 programme as part of its celebrity episode for Stand Up To Cancer.

Mr Corbyn shared his views on TV shows alongside W1A actress Jessica Hynes, and largely impressed viewers with his recipe for coddled eggs while criticising Nigella Lawson for her poached egg technique.

:: Michael Fabricant looks for love on First Dates

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant joined Mr Corbyn in Channel 4’s latest drive for Stand Up To Cancer, appearing on the celebrity edition of First Dates.

Mr Fabricant met up with fantasy novelist Jan for dinner, but was left slightly perplexed when she made “aggressive and unpleasant” comments about his hair, which she thought was a wig.

While they did not manage to ignite a romantic spark on the TV show, they did meet again for a date away from the cameras.

:: Edwina Currie doubles up with Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! appearances

Former Conservative MP Edwina Currie appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014.

She did not fare so well on Strictly as she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

During her time in the jungle for the ITV reality series three years later, Currie argued with fellow camper Kendra Wilkinson and was involved in a task that saw her covered in gunge. She came fourth.

:: Ann Widdecombe’s Strictly success story

Ann Widdecombe was a contestant on the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing, which saw her partnered with professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

The former Conservative MP became an unlikely success story for the comedy element in her dance routines and kept her place in the competition until week 10.

:: Sir Vince Cable shows off his fancy footwork in Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special

Former business secretary Sir Vince Cable took part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2010 after previously admitting to having a “serious ambition” to appear on the ballroom dancing programme.

While he did not win, he was awarded an impressive 36 out of 40 for his fancy footwork with professional dancer Erin Boag.

:: George Galloway’s cat impression on Celebrity Big Brother

Former London mayoral candidate George Galloway made headlines when he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006 and imitated a cat during a task.

The then-Respect MP crawled on all fours, purred and pretended to lick cream from the hands of actress Rula Lenska as she stroked his head.

He was largely criticised for his actions.

:: Nadine Dorries’s troublesome I’m A Celebrity stint

Nadine Dorries took part in I’m A Celebrity back in 2012, the first sitting MP to appear on the show, but was suspended by the Conservative Party for her appearance.

She later apologised to the Commons over the fee she was paid for appearing in the popular programme, which saw her become the first contestant voted out of the jungle by the public.

:: Lembit Opik’s jungle bid flops

In 2010, former MP Lembit Opik became the second campmate to be voted off I’m A Celebrity. The Liberal Democrat survived for two weeks in the Australian jungle, during which time he was bitten by a snake while completing a task.

Mr Opik has also appeared on celebrity versions of The Apprentice and Come Dine With Me.

:: Penny Mordaunt made a Splash!

Penny Mordaunt, who was recently promoted to become the new International Development Secretary following Priti Patel’s resignation, appeared on ITV diving show Splash! in 2014.

Ms Mordaunt was minister for the disabled when she took part in the show as one of the celebrities learning to dive by Olympian Tom Daley.

:: Winston McKenzie sparks controversy in Celebrity Big Brother

Former Ukip spokesman Winston McKenzie was one of the most controversial contestants to appear in the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016.

The politician, who has previously run for London mayor, sparked more than 400 complaints from viewers over homophobic comments he made in his pre-recorded launch show interview. He was the first to be evicted from the Channel 5 reality show.

:: Robert Kilroy-Silk’s early exit from I’m A Celebrity

Robert Kilroy-Silk had an unsuccessful stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2008.

The former MEP and chat show host survived just 12 days in the jungle after going up against former Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Brian Paddick in the public vote.