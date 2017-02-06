North Sea explorer Ithaca agrees to £517m takeover

Ithaca Energy has agreed to a takeover bid from an Israeli group that values the North Sea oil and gas firm at C$841 million (£517m).

Aberdeen-based Ithaca, which is listed in London and Canada, said the 120p per share bid from Delek Group has been unanimously recommended by its board and represents a premium of 12 per cent to its closing share price on Friday.

Delek already owns almost 20 per cent of Aim-quoted Ithaca and its offer implies a total enterprise value of more than US$1.2 billion (£961m).

Ithaca chairman Brad Hurtubise said: “We are very pleased to announce the offer, which provides an attractive opportunity for all shareholders to secure a premium cash value for their investment following a sustained period of share price growth and at a favourable point in the company’s evolution.

“A special committee of independent directors has fully assessed the offer, with input from the company’s financial adviser and an independent valuator, and believes the offer is fair and in the best interest of the company and its shareholders and unanimously recommends that the shareholders tender their shares to the offer.”

A takeover bid circular will be sent to shareholders before the end of March.

Ithaca, which is involved in the Greater Stella Field development, said last month that its average production totalled about 9,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2016, exceeding its guidance of 9,000 barrels.

