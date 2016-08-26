No spoilers warning given to Poldark and The Fall fans

FANS of Poldark and The Fall were begged not to give away spoilers as they were given a first look at the highly-anticipated returning series at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.

The crowd whooped and cheered as they were shown the first episode of the second series at Poldark, which picks up hot on the heels of the devastating cliffhanger from April 2015, when Ross Poldark was arrested for murder and plundering a shipwreck and his wife Demelza was left alone on the Cornish cliff-top.

In the new series Ross faces capital crimes while he and Demelza are still dealing with the death of their daughter, Julia.

While the first episode takes on a dark tone, there is still much for fans of star Aidan Turner’s shirtless scything scene in the first series to enjoy.

New characters are introduced in the second outing of Winston Graham’s 18th-century saga, including Midsomer Murders star John Nettles as Ray Penvenen and Gabriella Wilde as his niece Caroline.

W1A star Hugh Skinner stars as Unwin Trevaunance, a prospective MP who hoping to marry the wealthy heiress.

New characters are also introduced in the first episode of the third series of serial killer drama The Fall, with Wallander star Krister Henriksson and Coupling actor Richard Coyle joining the cast.

Before the screening, one of the show’s executive producers implored the audience not to reveal anything on social media, saying: “This is a treat, we don’t want to spoil it.”

At the end of last series, Jamie Dornan’s serial killer Paul Spector appeared close to death in the arms of Gillian Anderson’s troubled detective Stella Gibson after he was shot while in police custody.

The Fall will return to BBC Two this autumn while Poldark returns to BBC One on September 4.

