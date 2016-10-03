No opt-out for Scotland from Brexit - David Mundell

Prime Minister Theresa May “wants to engage with all parts of the United Kingdom” as Brexit negotiations move forward, the Scottish Secretary has insisted.

David Mundell stressed, though, that the Scottish Parliament does not have a veto over the UK leaving the European Union (EU) and said he has not yet heard of any “credible” way in which Scotland could remain in the EU while the rest of the UK exits.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Brexit minister Mike Russell has urged both Mrs May and Mr Mundell to “calm down”, branding their language surrounding Brexit “inflammatory”.

The exchanges came after the Prime Minister said there will be “no opt-out from Brexit” for any of the four nations of the UK.

In a speech to the Conservative conference, Mrs May said she would ‘’consult and work’’ with devolved executives in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland during the course of the two-year Brexit talks.

She insisted: “There is no opt-out from Brexit. I will never allow divisive nationalists to undermine the precious union between the four nations of our United Kingdom.”

Pressed on the issue on BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Mundell said: “I think Theresa May is still very clear that she wants to engage with all parts of the United Kingdom, including Scotland, as we move forward with the negotiations.”

He said he and Scotland Office colleagues have had more than 60 meetings across the country to hear about people’s interests and concern to help build a negotiating position.

He told the Good Morning Scotland programme: “I think there isn’t anybody over the last few months who suggested any realistic and credible basis on which Scotland could somehow remain in the EU while the rest of the UK left the EU.

“But, of course, we want to look at any options that reflect Scotland’s best interests in terms of getting the best possible deal for Scotland and the UK.”

On Sunday, Mr Russell suggested Holyrood could vote against Mrs May’s Great Repeal Bill.

He said legislation to transpose all EU law applying to the UK into domestic law would require the consent of the Scottish Parliament, where the majority of MSPs are against it.

Mr Mundell has questioned whether such a situation could arise, saying: “I haven’t seen the evidence that would suggest that a legislative consent motion is required by the Scottish Parliament, but no doubt those people who say that that is the case will bring forward such evidence.

“The First Minister, the Scottish Government and, I think, everyone who’s aware of the situation are very clear that the Scottish Parliament does not have a veto over the UK leaving the EU.”

Mr Russell repeated his stance on Monday, telling the show a legislative consent motion would have difficulty in passing the Scottish Parliament.

He questioned whether Scottish interests would be considered by the UK Government during Brexit talks.

“I think a fair-minded observer who heard David Mundell and a fair-minded observer who heard the Prime Minister would think that they didn’t really mean it,” he said.

“Because the language is inflammatory, the language is designed to reject the involvement of not just Scotland but the other devolved administrations.

“Some of the language is very foolish. To describe people as ‘divisive nationalists’ is bad enough - in a Northern Irish context that can be inflammatory.

“I think we’ve seen a very unfortunate performance both from Theresa May and David Mundell, and others, and I think they should calm down and consider the implications of it.”

