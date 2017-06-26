No money for Scotland as DUP and Tories strike £1bn agreement

The Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party have signed a deal that includes £1 billion of new funding for Northern Ireland in exchange for support to prop up a minority government.

The deal was signed at Downing Street by the two parties’ chief whips, with DUP leader Arlene Foster and Theresa May looking on.

Speaking outside Downing Street afterwards, Ms Foster said the deal confirmed both parties’ “commitment to acting in the national interest in accordance with our shared objectives for strengthening and enhancing our precious Union”.

But the additional funding for Northern Ireland provoked anger in Edinburgh and Cardiff after it was confirmed there would be no money for other devolved administrations.

The Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones said the deal “further weakens the UK, and as currently drafted all but kills the idea of fair funding for the nations and regions”.

And the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the Conservatives had “found a magic money tree to help them stay in power”.

Mr Blackford said: “The financial aspects of this deal entirely sum up how little the Tories care about Scotland – while a billion pounds is being handed over to Northern Ireland, Scotland is seemingly to be offered little more than scraps from the table.”

Under the terms of the deal, which have been published, the DUP has agreed to a “supply and confidence” arrangement intended to last for the full Parliament.

Its 10 MPs will vote with the government on the Queen’s Speech, the Budget, and legislation relating to Brexit and national security, with votes on other matters subject to negotiation.

Mrs May said in a statement: “The agreement makes clear that we remain steadfast to our commitments as set out in the Belfast Agreement and its successors, and in governing in the interests of all parts of the community in Northern Ireland.

“I welcome this agreement which will enable us to work together in the interest of the whole United Kingdom, give us the certainty we require as we embark on our departure from the European Union, and help us build a stronger and fairer society at home.”

The agreement was signed by Tory chief whip Gavin Williamson and the DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and was also witnessed by Damian Green and Nigel Dodds.