No body found in search for Corrie McKeague

The search for Corrie McKeague appears to have suffered a setback after police drew a blank in the area of landfill where they hoped to find his body.

The news was revealed by his mother Nicola Urquhart on the “Find Corrie” Facebook page.

Ms Urquhart said she has been left feeling helpless after the police search failed to find her son, despite ten weeks of digging.

But she explained that police will now turn their attention to the entrance to the landfill cell in the hope of finding clues that will lead them to Mr McKeague.

She accompanied the post with a picture of her son in his RAF uniform.

The 23-year-old serviceman from Fife has not been seen since disappearing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September last year.

Police have confirmed that over £1 million has now been spent on the investigation into his disappearance.

Writing yesterday, Ms Urquhart’s post read: “Suffolk police finished searching the landfill cell last week. This week they are searching the entrance to the cell and it’s believed this will be completed this week.

“Although small items such as phones have been found, we have been told that nothing that relates to Corrie has been found.

“There has been a small amount of Greggs rubbish but as it’s just branded paper bags and cardboard boxes apparently none of that can be time dated or its original location confirmed.

“So it’s not known which shop or where it came from. Rubbish has been found from the Bury st Edmunds area and from the month of September 2016.

“Like all of you, we helplessly sit and wait for this area in the search to be completed.

“Thank you all, from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”

Officers are searching the landfill site after it was discovered one of the bins collected from the loading bay where Mr McKeague was last seen was unusually heavy. Waste management staff had initially said that the bin weighed 11kg however it was later revealed it actually weighed 116kg.

The bin Mr McKeague is thought to have been in is believed to have contained rubbish from a Greggs store.