Nicola Sturgeon to address Aberdeen oil and gas forum

Nicola Sturgeon is to address industry leaders at a major oil and gas conference taking place at Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre next month.

The First Minister is to give the keynote speech during the morning of the one-day event on 6 June organised by industry lobby group Oil & Gas UK.

“The coming together of experts, industry leaders and government at the Oil & Gas UK annual conference is the perfect forum to build on the success and resilience the industry has demonstrated and map out the brightest possible future for it,” Sturgeon said.

“I am delighted to attend, and look forward to a lively and interesting day.”

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Oil & Gas UK, said “with so much political change in the past year”, her members would be interested to hear the First Minister’s reflections on the industry’s performance and how it can best position itself for the future.

