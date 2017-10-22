Nicola Sturgeon’s adviser not in favour of citizen’s income

An economic adviser to the Scottish Government has said he is not in favour of a citizen’s income scheme.

Nicola Sturgeon this week vowed to press on with plans to explore such a scheme for Scotland while acknowledging it “might turn out not to be feasible”.

The First Minister said it would be wrong to be “close-minded” about different approaches to benefits in the face of rapid economic and digital change.

Professor Joseph Stiglitz, part of the Scottish Government’s council of economic advisers, said limited money should be targeted at those most in need.

He told BBC Sunday Politics Scotland: “I do worry about two things - one that there are fiscal constraints and should the scarce money be used to give everyone a basic amount or should it be targeted at those who have particularly strong needs? I think there needs to be some targeting.

“Secondly, over the long run our responsibility as a society is to make sure that everybody who wants a job can get one and the underlying problems of lack of employment and lack of adequate pay - anybody who works full time ought to have a liveable income - those are the issues in the long run that we need to address.”

Ms Sturgeon reinforced her pledge to explore a basic income scheme - made in her programme for government last month - during a speech at a conference on inclusive growth in Glasgow.

She said: “Despite the fact that this has some critics, we are going to work with interested local authorities to fund research into the feasibility of a citizen’s basic income scheme.

“I should stress our work on this is at a very early stage. It might turn out not to be the answer, it might turn out not to be feasible.”

Prof Stiglitz also said Scotland should be given some control over immigration after Brexit to boost the economy.

He told the programme: “Obviously it fits into a complicated issue of devolution and what powers are given to Scotland, but it’s very clear that, to take one example, Scotland’s approach to education is very different from England’s.

“Scotland has been trying to ensure that everybody has access to education by keeping fees low and being very open to the rest of the world, so given that there are these fundamental differences in values and in economic needs it seems to me that it is certainly an appropriate issue to be on the table that Scotland should have the powers to go its own way in migration policy.”