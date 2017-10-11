Nicola Sturgeon pokes fun at Theresa May with Strepsils gag

Nicola Sturgeon poked fun at Theresa May yesterday during the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference by turning up with a packet of Strepsils.
The First Minister joked that she had ‘came prepared’ and even joked that was ‘tempting fate’, however, it was warmly received by the conference.
The jibe was a reference to Theresa May’s speech at her conference which was overshadowed by a persistent cough that forced her to keep stopping for water, and even resulting in Chancellor, Phillip Hammond offering a cough sweet.
Nicola Sturgeon took aim at a number of Conservative policies during her speech, also calling for an end to austerity which she branded: “heartless, shameful and self defeating.”
During her speech, Nicola Sturgeon unveiled plans to create a new state-owned Scottish energy firm in a move aimed at driving down soaring energy costs. It will be available to all customers across Scotland and operate as an alternative to the current privately-owned giants like npower and Scottish Gas.