Nicola Sturgeon ‘frustrated’ after Theresa May Brexit talks

Brexit talks between Theresa May and the leaders of the devolved administrations were “deeply frustrating”, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

The Prime Minister offered to involve Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in regular formal discussions on the negotiations in an effort to quell concern about her handling of the situation.

But Nicola Sturgeon revealed she had clashed with Mrs May over the way Britain’s divorce from the European Union is progressing.

She told Sky News: “We had a frank exchange of views. I don’t mind admitting large parts of the meeting were deeply frustrating.”

