Nicola Sturgeon announces legislative programme

The Scottish Government is to focus on boosting the economy in the wake of the Brexit vote, with Nicola Sturgeon promising £4 billion will be spent on infrastructure next year alongside a £500 million package of support for private businesses.

The First Minister outlined 14 Bills which her SNP administration at Holyrood will introduce - including four pieces of legislation making use of new powers that have just been devolved to Edinburgh.

We are determined to build an economy where everyone has a fair chance to contribute to growth and where everyone can share in the benefits of growth. Nicola Sturgeon

The SNP leader also used her legislative programme to set out “how we will seek to protect Scotland’s interests, particularly our economic interests, in the wake of the EU referendum”.

While almost two-thirds of Scots (62%) opted to remain part of the European Union (EU) in June, the UK as a whole voted to leave.

Ms Sturgeon said again she is “determined to pursue all options to protect our place in Europe”.

As a result, she said her programme for government “makes clear that we will consult on a draft Referendum Bill, so that it is ready for immediate introduction if we conclude that independence is the best or only way to protect Scotland’s interests”.

The programme lays out the Bills that are to be brought before the Scottish Parliament between now and the end of June next year, with Ms Sturgeon saying it represents the “hard graft” of turning the SNP’s manifesto from the May Holyrood elections into reality.

As well as investing in “vital infrastructure”, she stressed ministers are “stepping up our support for business in the wake of the referendum”.

The three-year Scottish Growth Scheme will see the government work to unlock investment for the private sector following the uncertainty cause by the vote to leave the EU.

Investment guarantees and some loans, of up to £5 million, will be available to small and medium-sized firms who would not otherwise be able to expand because of restricted access to finance.

“The proposal for a Scottish Growth Fund is an exceptional response to an exceptional economic challenge,” the First Minister said

“This is a half-billion pound vote of confidence in Scottish business, Scottish workers and the Scottish economy.

“We are determined to build an economy where everyone has a fair chance to contribute to growth and where everyone can share in the benefits of growth.”

The Scottish Government has already set up a new business information service to provide advice and support for firms worried about Brexit while a post-referendum business network is being set up with the Scotland Office, Scottish Trades Union Congress and business organisations to help shape future policy and support.

As well as this, £3.5 million is being invested in new “innovation and investment hubs” in London, Dublin and Brussels in a bid to help attract more businesses to Scotland and help domestic firms expand overseas.

These are “objectives that are all the more important in the new circumstances we face” post-Brexit, Ms Sturgeon said.

