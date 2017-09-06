Nicola Sturgeon announces introduction of ‘Frank’s Law’

The introduction of “Frank’s Law” in Scotland was announced by Nicola Sturgeon yesterday in response to a high-profile public campaign.

The proposed legislation is named after former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel who was living with dementia before his death in 2014. The changes would see free personal and nursing care extended to under-65s who have degenerative conditions.

Mr Kopel’s wife, Amanda, has been leading the calls for a change in the law since 2013.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs yesterday that a study into the proposed implementation of Frank’s Law had now been published. “I am pleased to announce that we will now begin work to fully implement Frank’s Law,” she said.

Mrs Kopel said in an interview that it was a “momentous day” for the campaign team.

“Somewhere along the line I kept thinking that Frank’s Law is a battle that is winnable,” she said.

“There were really rough days - days when I felt like just giving up and thinking I can’t go on with this any more because I kept getting knocked down. But so many people have been beside me.”

Mr Kopel was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s in 2008, aged 59. His family had to pay out about £300 a week on personal care towards the end of his life, as he was not entitled to free care until he was 65.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs had lodged a member’s bill in June in an effort to change the law.