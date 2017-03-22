NFL Live set to touchdown in Capital

NFL US has confirmed that a Live tour will be coming to the Capital

NFL UK will bring with them some of the NFL’s biggest names including Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner, Cleveland Browns’ star player Danny Shelton and retired Baltimore Ravens’ player and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr.

Fans will be able to join Sky Sports’ Neil Reynolds and renowned journalist Peter King on Thursday 13th April 2017 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre for an evening of live Q&A with their favourite NFL players, legends and pundits, insider information and game insights plus their chance to interact with other NFL fans.

This will be the first NFL UK Live tour is priced at £7 with all proceeds (except a £1 booking fee) going to the Youth Sport Trust to help grow American football in the UK. Traditionally the events have been heavily oversubscribed and many confirmed fans have not attended. As a result, other fans have been unable to participate in these events.

Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis.