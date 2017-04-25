New walking trail gives stunning views of Peebles valleys

FOREST Enterprise Scotland has opened up a new section of a popular walking trail that now boasts amazing 360 degree views of the Tweed and Cademuir valleys.

An additional 2km of new trail has been added to the popular Pilots’ Trail at Cademuir Forest, near Peebles.

The 5km circuit trail will now take around two hours to complete and leads walkers high up to the hill tops.

Katie Jarvis, Forest Enterprise Scotland’s recreation forester based in the Borders said: “This is a beautiful part of the Borders and on a clear day the views from the top of the hill are simply stunning.

“You can see for miles around, right over the Cademuir landscape and Tweed Valley all the way to Stobo Valley.

“The trail follows mature pine woodlands and open hill so you get a bit of everything to look at. If you are lucky you might also see red squirrels, badgers, deer and many birds from warblers to majestic ospreys.

“The investment in the new trail adds another visitor attraction to the popular Tweed Valley. We are very keen to ensure the National Forest Estate continues to support the tourism sector and provide an economic benefit to the local economy.”

Feedback from those who have walked the trail has been very positive.

Local walker, Mike McGrath from Peebles, sent a message from his mobile phone saying: “I’m sitting in the sunshine on the new bench on the newly opened path. What a superb job, well done.”