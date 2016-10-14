New Scottish Land Commission to be based in Inverness

The new Scottish Land Commission is to be based in Inverness.

The body has been set up as part of the Government’s land reform legislation to review law and policy and make recommendations to ministers.

It includes five land commissioners, the tenant farming commissioner and support staff and will be led by interim chief executive officer Hilary Pearce.

Ms Pearce, a civil servant, will establish the commission and support its work until summer 2017.

Land Reform Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Land reform is a journey and we are determined to ensure all of the people of Scotland can benefit from our land. The Land Reform Scotland (Act) was a significant milestone and delivered a number of important changes.

“The legislation paved the way for setting up a new Scottish Land Commission which will help to ensure that we continue to progress with land reform, and I am delighted to confirm it will be based in Inverness.

“This will provide approximately 20 new jobs in the area while providing a base that is easily accessible for all parts of Scotland. The city location symbolises that land reform is no longer an exclusively rural issue - we want to see people in our towns and cities reap the benefits of land reform too.

“The Commission will have an important role reviewing policy and legislation, help to influence future developments relating the ownership of Scotland’s land and how we ensure communities across Scotland realise their potential.”

