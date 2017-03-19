New Netflix button proves hit with binge watchers

A new button on Netflix is proving exceptionally popular with viewers and changing the way many shows are watched.

The company, who recently introduced a new rating system, have added a ‘Skip Intro’ button following feedback.

The streaming service is currently testing a button that permits subscribers to skip the theme or credits of some TV shows.

Netflix have confirmed that the test is one of the many being carried out across the platform this year.

This week, the 5-star rating system was removed from the service in exchange for a ‘thumbs up- thumbs down’ rating.

The show applies to a number of hit Netflix shows such as House of Cards and Jessica Jones.