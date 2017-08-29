New map shows Scotland’s human trafficking hotspots

For the first time, authorities have revealed the locations throughout Scotland where victims of human trafficking have been identified over the past five years.

The list shows that the crime is not restricted to the nation’s cities, with numerous small towns and rural or remote locations also making an appearance.

The data reveals that victims of human trafficking have been identified in 27 of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas, despite the majority of people believing it is not a problem where they live.

The list was published as part of a new awareness campaign backed by Police Scotland and the groups Migrant Help and the Trafficking Awareness Raising Alliance (TARA).

Human trafficking affects thousands of men, women and children each year. Many cases involve vulnerable women who are illegally brought into the UK and forced to take part in the sex industry.

“Generating awareness that the exploitation of adults and children is happening in Scotland today is key to bringing it to an end,” said Justice Secretary Michael Matheson.

“Human trafficking is an appalling abuse of human rights. This horrific crime affects the most vulnerable in society and has wide reaching consequences for its victims.”

The list in full

Aberdeen

Airdrie

Alva

Annan

Appin

Ayr

Bathgate

Dumfries

Dundee

Dunfermline

East Kilbride

Elgin

Edinburgh

Falkirk

Fort William

Glasgow

Hamilton

Inverness

Kirkcaldy

Larkhall

Orkney

Perth

Stirling

Stonehaven

Kilmarnock

Livingston

Paisley

This Article originally appeared on our sister title, The i.