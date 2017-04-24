New Maggie’s Centre in Larbert opens thanks to Moonwalk

Up to 15,000 people in the Forth Valley area living with cancer could benefit from a brand new Maggie’s Centre in Larbert.

Breast cancer charity Walk the Walk is the principal funder of Maggie’s Forth Valley, through a £3 million grant from funds raised by its iconic night-time fundraising event, The MoonWalk Scotland.

The new Maggie’s Centre has been built in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital and is offering free practical, emotional and social support for people with cancer and their family and friends. The facilities were opened by the former First Minister of Scotland and Maggie’s supporter, Lord Jack McConnell, alongside Walk the Walk Founder and Chief Executive Nina Barough CBE and Maggie’s Chief Executive Laura Lee.

In a total surprise for Nina, the new Centre was named “Maggie’s Forth Valley at The Nina Barough Building”, in recognition of her and Walk the Walk’s vital contribution.

Maggie’s Forth Valley at The Nina Barough Building has been designed by acclaimed architects Garbers & James and was developed by Maggie’s and NHS Forth Valley working in partnership to create cancer support of the highest quality for people in the Forth Valley area.

Every year 1,900 people in the region are diagnosed with cancer. As the number of people living with cancer increases, support becomes even more important.

Maggie’s in Forth Valley gives visitors access to a free programme of support, including drop in cancer support, one-to-one psychological sessions, benefits advice, nutrition workshops, relaxation and stress management, art therapy, tai chi and yoga.

The Moonwalk Scotland has raised more than £19.6 million since 2006, with most of the money raised staying in Scotland to help improve the lives of those with cancer now. On Saturday 10th June, thousands of women and men wearing decorated bras will once again walk through the streets of Edinburgh at Midnight, to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

People can sign up for this year’s jungle-safari themed event at www.walkthewalk.org