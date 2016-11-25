New-look Paisley Museum will not be ready for 2021 under scaled-back vision

Paisley's bid to be named UK City of Culture in 2021 has been dealt a major blow after it emerged the signature project will not be ready in time.

Council leaders have unveiled a new rescue package for the project months after it was turned down for funding by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Although the cost of a proposed extension and refurbishment aimed at transforming the museum into a world-class attraction has been brought down from £56.7m to £49m, Renfrewshire Council's proposed contribution will go up to £26m.

The HLF is to be asked to stump up £10m rather than £15 million, with the council hoping that the Scottish and UK governments will provide £4m between them.

The council, which has scaled back the amount of building work involved in the project, expects visitor numbers to the museum to treble to around 125,000 a year.

However projections for the new-look attraction have been scaled back from £89m to £75 million in terms of the impact on the local economy and 160 new jobs rather than 238.

Renfrewshire Council leader Mark Macmillan said: “We have already made huge steps forward in recent years with our ambitious plans to use Paisley’s unique heritage assets to drive a transformation of Renfrewshire’s future.

“The proposals to revamp Paisley Museum are the signature project of that and will create a lasting legacy for the town and wider area.

“That will include major tourist footfall to the High Street, and a multi-million-pound boost to the local economy, supporting new jobs and opportunities for local people.

“The project will also retell the inspirational stories of Paisley’s heritage and Pattern by involving local people, provide an outstanding learning resource, and help change perceptions of the town at home and abroad.

“But transformation of that scale and ambition cannot be achieved without major investment and there is no option but for to the council to find its share of that.

“Major projects of this scale are rarely funded on the first ask, but the application process saw us receive some positive feedback about the ambition and viability of the project from funders.

“We also learned what we need to do to have a better chance of being funded next time – and that was to have a greater proportion of the project cost in place.

“The near-£7m reduction in cost and increased contribution from council resources will bridge that gap, while we now have a more robust fundraising strategy in place to bring in the rest of the investment needed from government and other sources.

“We remain excited by what this project will mean for Renfrewshire and believe the plans we are putting in place today will make it a reality.”