New koala born at Edinburgh Zoo

Koala keepers at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo have announced the birth of a new koala, just in time for Father’s Day.

The newest resident was born on January 31 is reportedly doing well at almost 5 months old,.

Lorna Hughes, Team Leader for Koalas at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “ Koala joeys are the size of a jelly bean when born and spend the first 6-7 months of their lives within their mother’s pouch where they grow and develop in preparation for life outside so it has been absolutely fantastic to see the joey growing bigger and now start to peek out of Alinga’s pouch.

“We are so excited that Goonaroo has become a father again and we can’t wait to meet our newest arrival properly once it fully emerges.

“Once the joey is too big to fit back inside her pouch, Alinga will carry the joey on her back for the next few months until he or she is ready to become independent.

“It’s still early days and as this is a critical stage for our joey, we are asking visitors to Koala Territory to stay extra quiet as koalas are very sensitive to noise”

As members of the European Breeding Programme for Queensland Koalas, RZSS Edinburgh Zoo makes regular contributions to conservation projects in Australia that help to rehabilitate and release sick and injured koalas back into their natural habitat.