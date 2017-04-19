New Inverness Castle visitor attraction is a massive success

THE newest visitor attraction in the Highlands - which provides views over the city of Inverness - is proving to be a major success after just opening.

A total of 1100 people have snapped up free slots to climb to the top of the North Tower at Inverness Castle.

Another view from the newest visitor attraction in Inverness. Picture: Ewen Weatherspoon/Highland Council

The viewing platform opened its doors for the first time on Easter Monday offering free access to the public until Friday.

The initial response has left operators High Life Highland delighted.

High Life Highland Chief Executive Ian Murray said: “We knew that Inverness Castle Viewpoint would be a popular attraction and that demand would be high.

Inverness Castle Viewpoints. Picture: Ewen Weatherspoon/Highland Council

“The phones started ringing at 8.30am on our first day and we have been operating at capacity since opening the doors at 11am right through to closing at 6pm on Monday evening.

“The high level of demand has continued for the rest of the week and as of lunchtime on Tuesday all 1100 free slots are now full.”

From Saturday admission will be priced at £5 for Adults and £3 for children, and spaces will be available on a first come first served basis.

The platform gives 360 degree views of the city and beyond.

It marks the first phase of wider plans to turn the whole castle into a tourist attraction.

The main build houses the city’s court, but there are plans for the court service to move to a new building in 2019.

Key Inverness landmarks are visible from the top of Castle Viewpoint and are explained on the interpretation giving visitors unique insights into local legends related to the City as they make their way to the viewing platform.

The Viewpoint is housed over three floors and on your climb to the top you can enjoy a taste of the most famous myths associated with the City, such as The Brahan Seer, the legendary 17th Century highland mystic, many of whose prophecies actually came true.

Also learn how St Columba met and banished the monster from the River Ness thus beginning the legend of Nessie.

You can capture and share the stunning panoramic views across the City and its hinterland on social media using #InvernessCastle or @invernesscastle on Twitter.

Highland Council, Inverness Common Good Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise have all contributed to the cost of the project.

City Region Deal money was also made available to improve the approaches to the North Tower and Castle, with an upgrade of Castle Wynd.