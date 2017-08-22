New images show Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots film

Images have been released showing actress Margot Robbie in character as Queen Elizabeth I in the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots film.

Official pictures released last week showed Irish actress Saoirse Ronan as the eponymous monarch, slated for release in late 2018.

And the images of Robbie on set in Gloucester show the 27-year-old actress in costume complete with fiery red wig and blotchy face, emulating Elizabeth I’s smallpox-scarred skin.

Fans were quick to react to the images of Australian-born Robbie, best known for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and her appearance as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street, branding them ‘horrendous’.

One Twitter user pointed out: “She looks like Winnie from Hocus Pocus’ while another likened her to Helena Bonham Carter’s Queen of Hearts in the Alice in Wonderland film of 2010.

Clockwise from left: Robbie in costume as Elizabeth I; heading to the set and Robbie pictured at an unidentified event. Pictures: Contributed

Other actors set to appear in the film include Jack Lowden - who has shot to fame following roles in Dunkirk, England is Mine and Tommy’s Honour - as Lord Darnley, Mary’s second husband; Broadchurch and Dr Who star David Tennant, who portrays the English nobleman Anthony Babington, who was convicted of plotting Elizabeth’s assassination and conspiring with Mary while she was a prisoner and Memento actor Guy Pearce, although his role is as yet unknown.

The screenplay for the film, which is directed by Josie Rourke and based on John Guy’s biography My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots, is the work of House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

Rumoured to be costing around £180 million to make, the film is the latest in a line of high-profile movies to be shot in Scotland’s capital, following Avengers: Infinity War and T2 Trainspotting.