New images released of Scottish Cup final violence suspects

Police have released images of suspects they want to trace in connection with the disorder and violence at the end of the Scottish Cup final.

The match at Hampden Park on May 21 was disrupted when fans invaded the pitch after Hibs’ 3-2 win over Rangers, which marked the Edinburgh side’s first Scottish Cup win in more than a century.

Hibs supporters flooded the pitch after their side’s dramatic last-minute win, with Rangers fans also making it past stewards and on to the turf before mounted officers restored order.

Police have arrested 76 people in connection with the ongoing investigation into the incident and have now released photos of 14 supporters they want to identify.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Anyone with information about the identities of the persons pictured is asked to contact the Incident room at Govan Police Office, Greater Glasgow CID on 0141 532 5457 or the dedicated mailbox address Scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk or alternatively Crimestoppers an be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) announced on Wednesday neither club would face punishment for the crowd trouble, in line with the governing body’s disciplinary rules.

Earlier, an independent report commissioned by the SFA said the Scottish Government should consider making it a criminal offence to run onto a football pitch.