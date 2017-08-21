New fund could help spark a rural energy revolution

Compared to the £2 billion worth of investment said last week to be at stake in the dispute over the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in Scotland, a funding pot recently announced to support rural energy schemes is decidedly small beer.

However, despite its modest size, there are hopes that the £500,000 Rural Energy Challenge Fund will have a significant impact on local economies.

We are providing these communities with sustainable revenue streams Paul Wheelhouse

Typical projects the fund could support include solar and storage systems to provide heat and power for dairy farm operations, or to help a group of tourism businesses join forces to reduce energy costs during the summer peak season.

The launch of the fund, part of the Community & Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES) administered for the Scottish Government by Local Energy Scotland, comes at a time of increasing focus on the potential for communities to have much greater involvement in energy production.

After decades of being dominated by large, fossil-fuel power stations, the nature of energy generation in the UK is changing, with many more smaller, decentralised and low-carbon projects sited closer to demand. A smarter and more flexible energy system is also rapidly developing helped by progress in areas such as battery storage.

Against that backdrop, the Scottish Government’s draft energy strategy published in January has lofty ambitions for more local generation.

It includes a target of at least 1 gigawatt (GW) of community and locally-owned energy generation by 2020, and 2GW by 2030. Scotland’s business, innovation and energy minister Paul Wheelhouse argues the new fund – restricted to small enterprises including landowners, farmers, colleges or social enterprises in rural areas with fewer than 3,000 people – ties in with the Scottish Government’s aims of giving local communities ownership and greater control of energy production.

“By doing so we are providing these communities with sustainable revenue streams and greater energy self-sufficiency,” he says.

“The fund is a great opportunity for farmers, land managers and small business owners to address some of the energy challenges they face. If utilised properly, this fund could help create solutions that have a tangible, long-lasting positive impact on Scotland’s rural communities.”

Local Energy Scotland gives examples of projects it would like to see applying for the scheme, including those which support the delivery of smart, local energy systems, innovative approaches to energy aggregation, procurement and bulk buying, energy storage projects and those which could support the roll out of electric vehicles.

Chris Morris, manager, Local Energy Scotland, believes the fund is an opportunity for businesses and social enterprises in rural areas of Scotland to develop proposals “that will make a difference in the community that they live in”.

According to Simon Williams, legal director with law firm Gillespie Macandrew’s energy team, the scheme could deliver much wider benefits than those directly connected to the projects supported.

“The successful projects will be required to share outcomes and findings to benefit local energy generation across Scotland so the project has wider R&D benefits for the whole country and renewable energy sector at large,” he points out.

“The fund represents an exciting move in Scottish energy and will give applicants the chance to develop long dreamt of projects in a full variety of rural business ventures,” he argues.

“This investment in rural areas should be welcomed, as should the positive end results of localised grid improvement and resource diversification which will continue to benefit such communities and the whole of Scotland.”

The CARES scheme was set up by the Scottish Government to encourage local and community ownership of renewable energy across Scotland. A loan fund established in 2011 provides financial help for projects which offer significant community engagement and benefit.

A previous “challenge” funding scheme under CARES, the Local Energy Challenge Fund, was launched in 2014 and currently supports a number of large-scale low carbon demonstrator projects.

Projects backed include Edinburgh and East Lothian-based Eastheat, set up to develop and implement local solutions to addressing fuel poverty designed around the use of innovative heat batteries.

Led by Macmerry-based battery technology firm Sunamp, partners in the project include the Castle Rock Edinvar Housing Association and East Lothian Housing Association.

Some 1,000 solar panels are being installed on properties and hundreds of homes are being fitted with batteries designed to store excess electricity as heat which can later deliver hot water on demand.

