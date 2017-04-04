New falconry and archery centre opens in the Highlands

A NEW falconry and archery centre has opened in the Highlands, and is expected to attract more tourists to the north.

Nestled next to the stunning Loch Gairloch, Shieldaig Lodge retains the warm and welcoming atmosphere of its original 19th century origins.

Now refurbished and under new management, the lodge is the ideal hosting ground for keeping the medieval art of archery and falconry alive and thriving.

The centre focuses on developing solid archery and falconry fundamentals to help cultivate a strong passion for the sports.

Launched under the auspices of Falconry Scotland and featuring an impressive variety of birds of prey including falcons, hawks, buzzards, eagles and owls, the centre offers packages for individuals or groups.

The archery programme offers classes for beginners as well as those looking for more advanced sessions.

General Manager Ismit Antepli said: “Shieldaig Lodge is a historically beautiful setting for learning an exciting sport like falconry or archery.

“It is a special experience flying these birds and is one that we hope will attract both new visitors to the area and an experience that locals will also enjoy.”

With magnificent waterside views, real fires, snug lounges and a hand-picked whisky and gin bar, Shieldaig Lodge is the perfect place to pursue a new hobby or enjoy the best of the Highlands.

Visitors and guests can also enjoy an array of activities: from deer stalking, fishing, hiking, pony trekking, sailing and cruising, to exploring the magnificent local beaches.